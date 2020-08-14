100 Years ago today the Olympic Games opened in post-war Antwerp

It was also in 1920 that the Olympics introduced the flag with the logo of the five rings that is still in use today. While it was ready for the 1916 Olympics, it had to wait until it arrived in Antwerp to make its debut.

Antwerp had many events planned to recognise the Olympic Games of 1920 this summer, many of which have “fallen in the water,” as the Flemish say. Covid-19 had other plans for the city, which is considered a hot zone in the second wave of the virus.

While people are being advised not to travel to Antwerp, those who live and work there can still check some exhibitions devoted to the anniversary as well as take part in fun runs, with regular trivia on the 1920s Games.

For the rest of us, there is a very detailed website (in Dutch) put together by Antwerp’s Open Monument Day team that goes over the history of the Games, the monuments that were key to pulling off the 1920 event, which sport took place where and more. The City of Antwerp’s website devoted to the anniversary, meanwhile, includes events and activities that are still taking place as well as a bit of history on the unforgettable event in the port city.

Ironically, Belgium was plagued by a virus back then, too: The Spanish flu ravaged through Europe between 1918 and 1920. While it must have been a threat when the Olympics took place in the summer of 1920, not a word is mentioned about it in the documents related to the event.