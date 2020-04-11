10,000 Red Cross volunteers stand by to help care homes

The volunteers will help with clinical and general tasks at short notice at nursing homes as the coronavirus crisis threatens staff levels

Almost 10,000 volunteers from Red Cross Flanders are ready to be deployed in the region’s rest homes. By taking on logistical and basic nursing tasks, they will be able to reduce the pressure on rest home staff during the coronavirus crisis.

Belgium’s capacity to test for Covid-19 infections has increased, raising the question of what happens when nursing home staff test positive and must stay away from work. “When there is an acute shortage of personnel in a care home, or the pressure on carers becomes too high for other reasons, they can call on the Red Cross volunteers,” said spokesperson Ine Tassignon. “They are ready to go to work immediately.”

Red Cross Flanders has some 5,000 volunteers with training in caregiving. “They are experts in helping during crises,” said Tassignon. “At the beginning of the outbreak, we launched an appeal for citizens to come forward as crisis volunteers. More than 4,000 registered, and they are also nearly ready to serve.”

Volunteers with appropriate experience will help with tasks such as dressing wounds, allowing staff to concentrate on treating patients with more urgent needs. Other volunteers will carry out non-medical tasks such as making beds and serving meals.