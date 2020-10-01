10,000 take to Heizel in protest at Vivaldi coalition

Far-right political party Vlaams Belang staged a major protest yesterday on Parking C of Brussels Expo. Convoys of participants with Flemish flags attached to their vehicles arrived from across the region to take part in the protest against the impending Vilvadi federal government.

The so-called Vivaldi coalition – a name taken from the composer’s best known work, The Four Seasons – is close to an agreement to form a federal government. Negotiations have been ongoing since the federal election of May 2019.

Early in the negotiation process, the biggest winners in the election – Flemish nationalists N-VA on the Dutch-speaking side of the border and socialists PS on the French-speaking side – were working on an agreement. Just when the leaders of both parties, Bart De Wever and Paul Magnette, respectively, seemed to be close, the talks broke down.