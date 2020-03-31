12-year-old girl in Ghent dies of coronavirus complications

In what is thought to be the youngest victim of Covid-19 in Europe, a 12-year-old girl in Ghent has succumbed to the virus

A 12-year-old girl in Ghent has succumbed to complications brought on by the coronavirus, becoming the youngest known person in Europe to die from Covid-19.

“She took a sudden turn for the worse following three days of fever,” said virologist Steven Van Gucht, head of the coronavirus scientific committee in Belgium. “This touches us deeply as parents and as people. We offer our deepest sympathies to her parents, family and friends.”

While the girl is thought to be the youngest to die of the virus in Europe, she is not the youngest in the world. A baby in the US, who had an underlying health condition, died at the weekend.

Van Gucht emphasised that it is “very rare” for a child with Covid-19 to die. “But it is a reminder that people of all ages can develop complications.”