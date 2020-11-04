15,000 new laptops for pupils unable to follow lessons online

I hope schools will soon be able to decide for themselves how much in-class education they offer

The government will spend some €10 million on the new laptops, which will become the property of schools. It will be for schools to decide who receives the new equipment, and for how long. The commitment comes on top of the 12,000 second-hand laptops that the government made available during the last school year.

Meanwhile, internet providers Telenet and Proximus will continue to provide free internet connections for pupils who are not connected at home, at least until the end of this school year. Families can request this internet access through the schools.

Weyts acknowledged that some pupils may still remain at a disadvantage, even with a new laptop and a free internet connection. “Many at-risk pupils have no space of their own at home at all, let alone a quiet place to study. Often their parents do not have the time or the skills to guide them in distance learning.”

So he wants to see the latest restrictions lifted as soon as possible. “I hope schools will soon be able to decide for themselves how much in-class education they offer, and to which pupils.”

Weyts also announced that he expected to provide 1,000 laptops for students at colleges and universities in Flanders. “Because there, too, not everyone has easy access to distance learning.”

