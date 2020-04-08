1.6 million facemasks and 20,000 corona tests go to rest homes

A major problem involved with the coronavirus is being addressed this week, as 1.6 million facemasks and 20,000 test kits for the coronavirus are making their way into Flanders’s rest homes and assisted-living facilities.

While seven million facemasks arrived in the country late last week, the quality was questioned, and they are now in the process of being tested by local labs. Separately from that, 1.6 million masks ordered by the government of Flanders arrived and are making their way into rest homes, which have been ill-prepared to face the corona crisis.

Nursing homes have had a rash of infections, and staff have been complaining since the outbreak of the virus that they are not trained in the prevention of infectious diseases. Caregivers are also being asked to keep working even if they have tested positive for the virus to make sure there is no shortage of staff.

“Many caregivers are afraid to infect nursing home residents or members of their own families,” said the ACV union in a statement. “They want answers to specific questions so that they can feel secure in going to work.”