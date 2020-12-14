2020 is deadliest year in Belgium since Second World War

As coronavirus hospitalisations plateau, scientists warn that the second wave could be deadlier than the first

Some 15,000 more people have died this year in comparison to an average year in Belgium, making it the worst year for mortality since the Second World War. The deadliest months were in April and November, both in the middle of the first and second waves of coronavirus infections.

Still, the deadliest month on record since the war remains February of 1960, when 15,000 people died of a flu virus. “People didn’t realise at the time how deadly that virus was because there were no figures available,” VUB demographics professor Patrick Deboosere told VRT.

The second deadliest month on record since the war is April of this year, while the third is January 1951, again from a flu virus. Last month comes in at number four.

Deboosere joins virologists in their concern about the stabilisation of current coronavirus figures, which have stopped falling. “If the death toll remains at around 100 per day in the coming weeks,” he said, “then the second wave could become deadlier than the first wave.”

In Belgium, 17,902 people have died from Covid-19 so far. There are currently 2,781 people in hospitals, with 627 of them in intensive care units.