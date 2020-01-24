20th-century Flemish painter rediscovered and on show in Antwerp

Frans Van Ermengem had fallen off the radar of the art world but has now resurfaced, thanks to the discovery of a private collection in the Netherlands

It’s not often that art lovers, collectors and critics have the opportunity to discover an exceptional talent who’s escaped notice for 100 years. At the Raf Van Severen Gallery in Antwerp’s harbour district, just such an opportunity presents itself at an exhibition of paintings by Flemish artist Frans Van Ermengem.

Born into a prominent family in Ghent, Van Ermengem studied there as well as in Paris. His father, Emile, was an eminent bacteriologist and dean of the Medical Faculty at Ghent University.

His older brother Frédéric, writing under the pseudonym Franz Hellens, was nominated for the Nobel Prize in literature four times. Frans himself was an accomplished writer, poet and art critic who published under the name Francois Maret.

He seems to have garnered less recognition for his paintings. Following a one-man show in Brussels in 1921, little is known of his artistic activities.