26 protected monuments to get facelifts

The restoration will create jobs and help ensure the region remains attractive to tourists when the pandemic is over

Flanders is to carry out a wave of restoration of historical monuments, including towers, castles, historic homes, farmsteads and mills.

“By investing in immovable heritage, we are having an impact on the future,” said Matthias Diependaele, minister in charge of heritage, in a statement. “We are creating jobs and contemporary solutions for creative industries and local businesses. We are reviving cities and regions and ensuring crafts are not forgotten.”

For this series of restorations, €12.5 million has been allocated to 26 protected monuments across the region in need of a facelift. Sites that will receive funding include school buildings that are being refurbished for contemporary education, monuments that can be used as housing in the future, and mills that are being made ready for use again.