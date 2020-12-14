400 more trains take to rails on NMBS’s new schedule

Rail service provider NMBS has launched its new schedule, with more connections to urban centres

As it does every December, national rail authority NMBS launched its new schedule today, which includes an additional 400 trains. Much of the additional service is concentrated on early and late hours in and around urban areas.

Some of the increased services includes an extra Kortrijk-Schaarbeek route, direct routes between Brussels and Leuven and more trains between Blankenberge and Kortrijk. A new train station in Anderlecht, which opened just today, will be added to the S3 train route between Zottegem and Dendermonde. That route takes in Brussels South, Central and North stations. Ghent’s main train station, meanwhile, will be more late-night trains leaving and arriving on Saturdays.

Transport organisation TreinTramBus points to continued weaknesses in the network, particularly in Limburg. Passengers must wait another year for the promised fast line between Hasselt and Antwerp, and cities such as Genk and Sint-Truiden still only have one train an hour.

TreinTramBus also calls NMBS’s weekend service “markedly weaker” than its weekday service. The organisation asks that passengers provide feedback, whether positive or negative, on the new schedule.

The NMBS’s increased service that launched today is part of a broader plan to increase the number of trains by 1,000 over the next three years. About one-fifth of those would be in the weekend.

Photo courtesy NMBS