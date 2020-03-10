6,300 march in Brussels for International Women’s Day
Women marches in cities across Belgium yesterday to show solidarity with the struggle of women around the world
‘If women stop, so does the economy’
“Stop sexism” and “Solidarity with women around the world” were among the chants and messages displayed on banners. According to the official police count, 6,300 people took part in the march, which began with a flash mob and concerts and ended with speeches and slam poetry.
The demonstration was organised by the World March of Women, a global network gathering associations, unions and other campaign groups.
“First and foremost, we are here to argue that fighting against the dismantling of social services is also fighting against sexism,” the organisation said in a statement. “Equality between women and men is crucial, but without financial resources, it is in vain. How do we combat completely unbalanced domestic work if we do not have high quality and accessible public services?”
The welfare of our society would be impossible to maintain without the work of women
Organisers also pointed out that they were marching with women around the world and are showing solidarity with women struggling in Mexico, Chile, Sudan, Algeria and Russia, “against reactionary and oppressive regimes”.
In Antwerp, 150 people marched, and 300 people gathered for the Women’s Strike Festival on De Coninckplein. The events were organised by Collecti.e.f 8, which emphasises that women still do most of the unpaid work to maintain households.
“The welfare of our society would be impossible to maintain without the work of women,” the Collecti.e.f said. “If women stopped doing it, the world economy would collapse.”
The organisation is asking women to strike on Sunday and Monday – not only to stay home from their paid jobs and from school but also to put aside their household tasks.
Collecti.e.f 8 also organised marches yesterday in Leuven, Hasselt and Ghent and were instrumental in organising the march in Brussels.
Photo: Bartosz Brzeziński