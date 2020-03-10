6,300 march in Brussels for International Women’s Day

Women marches in cities across Belgium yesterday to show solidarity with the struggle of women around the world

More than 6,000 people joined the National March on Sunday in Brussels for International Women’s Day. The procession set off from Central Station to the Justice Palace, and back.

“Stop sexism” and “Solidarity with women around the world” were among the chants and messages displayed on banners. According to the official police count, 6,300 people took part in the march, which began with a flash mob and concerts and ended with speeches and slam poetry.

The demonstration was organised by the World March of Women, a global network gathering associations, unions and other campaign groups.

“First and foremost, we are here to argue that fighting against the dismantling of social services is also fighting against sexism,” the organisation said in a statement. “Equality between women and men is crucial, but without financial resources, it is in vain. How do we combat completely unbalanced domestic work if we do not have high quality and accessible public services?”