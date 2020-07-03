700 doctors plead with public to wear facemasks

The concept is simple: I protect you, you protect me. It is an inexpensive measure without any negative effects

“Over the last few weeks, measures have been relaxed very quickly, while at the same time people are following the measures that are in place less and less. There is less distancing, the ban on gathering in groups is constantly violated, the size of the bubbles is not always respected, people are shaking hands, and facemasks are disappearing from the streets and supermarkets.”

While facemasks are only required in public transport, many passengers are not wearing them. This became very apparent at the weekend when tens of thousands of travellers headed to the coast via the rail. Knokke’s mayor took to the media to complain about the number of people arriving in the city who stepped off the train without a facemask and who ignored basic social distancing measures.

The physicians are particularly angry about the government’s refusal to require that facemasks be worn in all public indoor settings. “The concept is simple: I protect you, you protect me. It is an inexpensive measure without any negative effects, such as a lockdown has.”