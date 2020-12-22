96-year-old will be first to get coronavirus vaccine

The first person to receive a coronavirus vaccine in Flanders will be a 96-year-old man living at a care home in Antwerp province a few kilometres from where the vaccine is being produced. Jos Herman is the oldest resident at Sint-Pieter nursing home in Puurs, and will receive the vaccine on Monday morning.

“I’m 96 years old and I’m glad to be having the jab,” he told reporters when the schedule was confirmed. “I want to get to 100, no more, no less.”

Belgium’s vaccination programme starts at 11.00 on 28 December, for staff and residents at one care home in each of the three regions. The vaccines will be delivered to UZ Leuven on Saturday, before being transferred to the three homes – in Puurs, Sint-Pieters-Woluwe and Mons – on Monday at 8.00.

The Sint-Pieter home, close to the Pfizer pharmaceutical plant where the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is being produced, is home to 135 residents across two sites. All other residents of the home who wish to be vaccinated will be able to do so. Puurs mayor Koen Van den Heuvel told VRT the vaccination was “a fantastic Christmas gift for our residents and our municipality”.