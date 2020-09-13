Academics aim to raise €1 million for underprivileged kids

Sixteen current and emeritus professors from universities across Flanders have launched a campaign to raise €1 million for disadvantaged children. Moved to act by the coronavirus crisis, they are also calling for fairer taxation and a new social contract.

By lunchtime on Saturday the counter on the 1000x1000 campaign website stood at €180,000, although VRT reported that pledges had been received up to €500,000. “The campaign has clearly touched many hearts,” said Bea Cantillon, a professor of social policy at Antwerp University, who is one of the academics behind the initiative.

The campaign emerged from a feeling that, despite the challenges face by universities during the corona crisis, academics had got off lightly. “At no point in the sudden switch to online teaching were we forced into unemployment,” the group says in its appeal. “At no point did the salaries of senior academic staff ever come under threat. For many others, the picture was much less favourable.”