Agriculture minister uncorks support for Flemish vineyards
A subsidy of €60,000 will help Flanders’ wine producers professionalise and innovate
A good year
“We strongly believe that the Flemish wine sector has a bright future,” said agriculture minister Hilde Crevits (CD&V). Part of that future is thanks to climate change, which means a wider range of grape varieties are now viable in Flanders.
Coupled with a growth in demand for local products, this has driven a dramatic increase in the industry. “Both the number of growers and the number of hectares are increasing,” according to Lodewijk Waes, president of Belgische Wijnbouwers, a non-profit organisation that represents 85% of Belgian wine producers.
“We cover 441 hectares, 270 of which are in Flanders,” he told the Belga news agency. “And we have 151 winegrowers, of which 117 are active in Flanders. We have grown enormously in the last 10 years.”
Minister for wine
Last year alone, 750,000 litres of wine were produced in Flanders. As a result of this growth, Belgische Wijnbouwers has reached the limits of what it can do with its own resources. The €60,000 from the government will help it do more to support the professional development of local wine growers, and to encourage exchanges of best practices and co-operation more broadly.
The government also want to see local growers work closely with Ilvo, a public research institute specialising in the sustainable development of agriculture and food production in Flanders. “If our winemakers continue along the path of professionalisation and innovation in the coming years, in partnership with our research institutions,” said Crevits, “there is great potential for the sector to continue to grow, in harmony with the increasing demand for local products.”
This is the first time the government of Flanders has given subsidies of this kind to the wine sector. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Crevits said she would do everything she could “to become Flanders’ first real minister for wine”.
Photo: Agriculture minister Hilde Crevits announced the new subsidy at the Waes Vineyard in Zwijnaarde
©Jonas D’Hollander/BELGA