Agriculture minister uncorks support for Flemish vineyards

Wine production in Flanders is growing, but needs an extra push if it is to achieve lasting success. For this reason the government of Flanders has set aside €60,000 to help local vineyards become more professional, and to promote their produce at home and abroad.

“We strongly believe that the Flemish wine sector has a bright future,” said agriculture minister Hilde Crevits (CD&V). Part of that future is thanks to climate change, which means a wider range of grape varieties are now viable in Flanders.

Coupled with a growth in demand for local products, this has driven a dramatic increase in the industry. “Both the number of growers and the number of hectares are increasing,” according to Lodewijk Waes, president of Belgische Wijnbouwers, a non-profit organisation that represents 85% of Belgian wine producers.

“We cover 441 hectares, 270 of which are in Flanders,” he told the Belga news agency. “And we have 151 winegrowers, of which 117 are active in Flanders. We have grown enormously in the last 10 years.”