‘All indicators on red’: rectors call for urgent action and unity on corona

The leaders of the five Flemish universities criticise the lack of urgency and respect for security measures as the infection rate rises

The rectors of Flanders’ universities have written an open letter to the government calling for urgent measures to prevent further outbreaks of Covid-19, warning that “all indicators are on red” and that the risk of “super-spreading” during the holiday period is high.

In the letter, Luc De Schepper (UHasselt), Caroline Pauwels (VUB), Luc Sels (KU Leuven), Rik Van de Walle (UGent) and Herman Van Goethem (UAntwerp) criticise the lack of urgency among both policymakers and the public, contradictory statements by politicians and attempts to attribute blame for the handling of the crisis.

“The painfully slow decision-making process in the approach to the second wave is of great concern to us,” they say. “Policy levels look at each other. Failed policies are remedied too slowly. They are complemented by well-intentioned initiatives, which actually increase the risk of inadequate information flow. And that is literally and figuratively deadly. The crisis is not just a little federal, and a little regional, and a little provincial, and a little local. We expressly advocate unity of command, depending on the measures to be taken, always at the most appropriate administrative level.”