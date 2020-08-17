All pupils to return to school full time on 1 September
The colour-codes system for Belgium’s primary and secondary schools has been updated, with pupils in school more often
Code yellow
The four colour codes indicate the level of risk associated with the coronavirus at any given time. Green indicates a totally normal, pre-corona situation and is not expected to come into use until there is a vaccine.
Yellow indicates a low rate of infection, orange a medium rate and red a high rate. While primary and secondary schools are expected to start on 1 September under code yellow, all pupils will be allowed to attend regardless of the colour code in force. After that, the situation for the second and third grades of secondary school – years three through six – could change, depending on the code.
The organisational and pedagogical implications of the one day at home outweigh the limited epidemiological impact
It was previously announced that code yellow would see secondary school pupils attending school four days a week with distance learning taking place on Wednesday. That has now been amended so that all secondary pupils will attend five days a week.
“The organisational and pedagogical implications of the one day at home outweigh the limited epidemiological impact,” said Weyts’s cabinet in a statement. “So code yellow becomes a five-day week for everyone.”
Where originally code orange saw all secondary school pupils attending classes two days a week, that will now apply to the older pupils, while the first grade – the first two years – will continue attending school five days a week. This is also the case for primary school pupils.
Only older secondary school pupils will be impacted by a potential switch to code orange or red
“In view of the more limited impact on the transmission of the virus and pedagogical considerations, these pupils can also go to school full time in code orange,” said the cabinet. In case of code orange, the older pupils will then attend classes two days a week and take part in distance learning the rest of the week.
The amendments were made based on consultation with virologists and education experts, weighing the lower rate of infection among children and from children to adults with educational and psychological well-being. To that end, all primary school pupils, like the first grade of secondary school, will attend school full time, regardless of colour code.
An exception will be made for older pupils who have no computer or internet connection at home; they will be invited to attend school rather than take part in distance learning should the colour code go above yellow.
We have consciously chosen to give social priority to the re-opening of schools during the ongoing corona crisis
Weyts also explained that a code red – essentially a lockdown situation – will not see major changes for pupils. They will continue to go to school, the older ones part time such as with code orange.
Another change to the original system announced in June is that now individual municipalities can go from yellow to orange. This means that schools in, say, the city of Antwerp, could operate in code orange, while the rest of the country operates in code yellow. This regulation will apply to whole municipalities, not individual schools.
“We have consciously chosen to give social priority to the re-opening of schools during the ongoing corona crisis,” read the statement from Weyts. “This choice also requires a commitment from the teachers and pupils to respect the rules, including wearing a facemask.”
Facemasks are required for secondary school pupils and all staff within schools. Other hygiene measures must also be followed, which become stricter with each colour code.
Universities, colleges and adult education will more or less follow the same colour-codes system, with each institution implementing their own mix of in-class and distance learning.
