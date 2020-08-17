All pupils to return to school full time on 1 September

We have consciously chosen to give social priority to the re-opening of schools during the ongoing corona crisis

Weyts also explained that a code red – essentially a lockdown situation – will not see major changes for pupils. They will continue to go to school, the older ones part time such as with code orange.

Another change to the original system announced in June is that now individual municipalities can go from yellow to orange. This means that schools in, say, the city of Antwerp, could operate in code orange, while the rest of the country operates in code yellow. This regulation will apply to whole municipalities, not individual schools.

“We have consciously chosen to give social priority to the re-opening of schools during the ongoing corona crisis,” read the statement from Weyts. “This choice also requires a commitment from the teachers and pupils to respect the rules, including wearing a facemask.”

Facemasks are required for secondary school pupils and all staff within schools. Other hygiene measures must also be followed, which become stricter with each colour code.

Universities, colleges and adult education will more or less follow the same colour-codes system, with each institution implementing their own mix of in-class and distance learning.

