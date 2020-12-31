All travellers returning to Belgium from red zones must quarantine

Two tests and seven days of quarantine are now compulsory for anyone who has spent more than 48 hours in a red zone - a designation covering most of the world

Belgium has announced a new requirement for anyone entering the country from a red zone to quarantine and take two coronavirus tests, seven days apart, from this Thursday (31 December).

The new measure, which applies regardless of citizenship or place of residence, follows an emergency meeting of the coronavirus consultative committee on Wednesday, bringing together representatives from the federal government and the regions.

The Belgian foreign ministry considers everywhere in the world to be a red zone, with the exception of Iceland, Japan, Corsica and some parts of Ireland, Norway and Greece, which are orange.

Belgium is expecting an influx of travellers returning to the country from abroad over the coming days, despite formal advice not to travel this Christmas.

"We want to be clear," said Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo. "This clarity translates into a firm and formal obligation to self-isolate after your holiday and to take a Covid test twice."