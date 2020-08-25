Animal ethics and welfare programme launched at two universities

A co-operation between KU Leuven and UGent will see doctoral research and a series of lessons focused on the use of animals by humans

A new educational and research project focused on animal ethics and welfare is being launched next month, a co-operation between KU Leuven and Gent University. It is the first project with the theme to be rolled out in a Flemish university on a permanent basis.

“The role of the animal in society is becoming ever-more relevant,” said animal welfare minister Ben Weyts. “That Flanders’ two largest universities are sharing this project is illustrative of the importance of animal welfare in the modern world.”

Several professors and lecturers from the two universities are working on the leerstoel – a designation used in Belgian universities for special research and teaching projects. Such projects often come with guest lecturers, for example, or congresses or seminars.