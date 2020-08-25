Animal ethics and welfare programme launched at two universities
A co-operation between KU Leuven and UGent will see doctoral research and a series of lessons focused on the use of animals by humans
Eagle eyes
“The role of the animal in society is becoming ever-more relevant,” said animal welfare minister Ben Weyts. “That Flanders’ two largest universities are sharing this project is illustrative of the importance of animal welfare in the modern world.”
Several professors and lecturers from the two universities are working on the leerstoel – a designation used in Belgian universities for special research and teaching projects. Such projects often come with guest lecturers, for example, or congresses or seminars.
Broad spectrum of issues
The idea is to address the ethics and laws governing a broad spectrum of issues related to the subject, such as animal husbandry, animal testing and the use of animals for work or entertainment. The general well-being of animals in these contexts will also be a focus.
The project will include doctoral studies as well as a series of lessons for students delivered by experts in various animal-related sectors. While it will be managed by KU Leuven’s bio-engineering department and UGent’s veterinary department, the series of lessons is open to all students from any discipline.
Weyts is Flanders’ first animal welfare minister, a dossier added to ministerial duties following the regional elections of 2014. He was again given the dossier last year following the elections. “I am pleased that academic institutions will also pay more attention to this theme in the future,” he said.
Photo ©PidJoe/Getty Images