Animal rights group steps up campaign against fireworks

As Flanders prepares to see in the New Year with a bang, animal rights group Gaia is stepping up its campaign against fireworks. It is encouraging the public to report examples of the distress animals experience because of firework displays, and to lobby their local authorities to adopt alternatives.

With their sensitive hearing, animals are easily startled by the sudden loud noises made by fireworks. If they are indoors, they can become distressed as they try to escape from the flashes of light and the explosions. If they are outside, they can run away, getting injured or lost in the process.

"Every year we receive a lot of complaints from people who see their pets and other animals suffer absolute terror," said Ann De Greef, director of Gaia. "So we invite everyone to write to their city or municipality to ask them to choose low-noise fireworks, or no fireworks at all."

In April this year the Flemish government prohibited the use of fireworks without local authority approval. So Gaia has set up a website that helps people press local authorities to exercise their new power. It has also established an email account to receive reports of the distress caused by fireworks.