Antwerp Academy’s Drawing Marathon is for everyone

This atmosphere is quite different from the conventional idea of a drawing class, with silent students concentrating on a bowl of fruit or a shivering life model. The Academy’s last drawing marathon, in 2018, saw a camel being led through the halls to act as a model. Then there were ballerinas, acrobats, musicians, pole dancers, bondage, and someone in a gorilla suit.

A short film of the 2018 Tekenmarathon makes it seem like a non-stop underground party. “These were just some aspects of the event; it wasn’t 24 hours of partying and eroticism,” Pas assures us. “During the day, it was much more like a school, with people focusing on models, drawing, and sharing their ideas and imagery. That’s what makes the Tekenmarathon special: this mix of art school activity and spectacle.”

This year the bill includes horses, gymnasts, skaters, fencing, tattooing, anatomical dissection, and a selection of artefacts from the Africa Museum. There will be drawing in real time, digitally projected onto the walls of the Academy, and the chance to draw in virtual reality.