Antwerp deregulates taxi sector, abandoning fixed prices

Deregulating taxi services also opens the door to international competition, such as Uber. “They profit off setting their prices so low that everyone else gets pushed out of the market,” said Van Oorschot. “And then they push the prices way up.”

Van Oorschot is also dismayed by the timing of the decision, during the coronavirus exit strategy. “We already have hardly any work right now. All of the other local sectors are getting support, but with us it’s just the opposite. We feel completely abandoned.”

Kennis told VRT that the sector is “living in the past” and needs to modernise but resists this at every turn. “This move will force the sector to be more digital-friendly and more flexible,” he said. “And everyone will still have to conform to labour laws.”

The ability for municipal councils to end price controls is based on a regional decision by the government of Flanders. Much of the decisions regarding taxi regulation now sit with city governments.