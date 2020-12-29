Antwerp port to fit out world’s largest hospital ship

The Global Mercy, under construction in China, will be heading to Flanders to be kitted out with wards and operating theatres for treatment and medical training in Africa

The world’s largest hospital ship will be created at the Port of Antwerp this spring. The port is offering its facilities free of charge to the charity Mercy Ships, which provides medical care and training in developing countries.

The 37,000-ton Global Mercy is being built at the Chinese port of Tianjin, and is due to leave on 12 February for the eight-week voyage to Antwerp, where it will be kitted out as a floating hospital. It was originally intended to be completed in the Philippines, but the pandemic has led to logistic problems in the region.

Bert Van Dijk, the chair of Mercy Ships Belgium and the charity’s international board, asked the Antwerp port authorities if the work could instead be carried out in Flanders.

“We have a good link with the Port of Antwerp,” Van Dijk told De Standaard. “They are very fond of our project.” All the necessary facilities such as tug boats, pilots and mooring will be provided by the port for free, and dozens of local companies will be involved in the work.