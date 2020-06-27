Antwerp pupil wins first Dutch language Olympiad

Dt or not dt, that is the question...

They were asked to carry out a study on an aspect of Dutch language or literature. Each was supported by an academic in a relevant field, but the research was all their own.

Topics chosen included the “white saviour” complex in the literary work of Willem Elsschot, the function of emojis and the impact of printing on a medieval text.

Hollanders’ winning study looked into the origin of “dt” errors, a problem when conjugating Dutch verbs that vexes native speakers just as much as those learning the language. “I ploughed through my own chat history looking for dt errors,” she said. “Then I investigated whether those errors had a certain logic, and I think I found one. It was incredibly rewarding when linguistics researchers were able to confirm my hypotheses.”