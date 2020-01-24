Antwerp is in top 35 of best cities to raise a family

According to global relocation expert Movinga, Antwerp is the 33rd best city in the world to raise children, with good housing, education and health care options

Antwerp is the 33rd best city in the world in which to raise children, according to a new study released by relocation experts Movinga. Antwerp scored high on affordable housing, quality of education and equality legislation for same-sex couples.

Brussels also made the list, coming in at 119. It scored well for equality legislation, educational opportunities and public safety.

Movinga first chose 150 countries for their reputation for quality of life for families and their ability to provide reliable data. Researchers compiled data for a wide variety of factors, including health care, unemployment and the crime rate.

“As experts in helping families relocate, we know that parents and their children have different needs and expectations than individuals when moving to a new city,” said Movinga in a statement. “After analysing the best cities for various opportunities such as finding love, education, employment, or starting a new business, we decided to turn our attention towards the fundamental features of a city that concern parents or parents-to-be when looking to make a move.”