Appeals court overturns acquittal in euthanasia case

The doctor who administered euthanasia to Tine Nys must return to court to be judged on whether he followed procedures correctly

The acquittal of one of the doctors involved in the high-profile euthanasia case earlier this year has been overturned by the Court of Cassation. Although physician Joris Van Hove will not face criminal charges again, three judges will hear arguments as to whether he followed procedures when signing off and administering euthanasia.

The criminal trial in January of two physicians and one psychiatrist was a media sensation and re-opened the debate as to whether euthanasia should be administered to patients with severe psychological problems.

The case was brought to court by three siblings of Tine Nys, who received euthanasia in 2010 for psychological suffering. It was the first court case involving the administration of euthanasia in the country since the law allowing it was passed in 2002.

The siblings claim that the procedure required to carry out euthanasia in Belgium was not followed properly and sought convictions of murder or manslaughter for Nys’ family doctor, Van Hove and the psychologist who signed off on the procedure. A jury acquitted all three, but admitted that it was “impossible to determine with certainty if the conditions required by law had been infringed”.