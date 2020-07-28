Archive collection tells the story of Dutch-speakers in Brussels



Cultural organisations played an important role in the Flemish movement. “Important examples were the chambers of rhetoric in Brussels, dramatic societies of which some still continue their activities, such as the theatre group Noordstar,” says Soens. “This tradition lives on in more modern forms such as spoken word poetry, often performed during poetry slams.”

The AMVB also holds unique documentation evoking the grandeur of the theatre hall Alhambra, which was at one time the biggest of its kind in Brussels but was demolished in 1977.

A crucial moment in the history of the local music scene was the acquisition of concert hall Ancienne Belgique (AB) by the Flemish Community, at the end of the 1970s. The AB would go on to become the capital’s main music temple, a position it still holds today.

“Our AB collection contains an impressive number of concert posters and photos, apart from the administrative files,” says Soens. In the current BLIJVEN PLAKKEN expo (see below), the AMVB displays a memorable poster from a 1988 concert by the American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Also in the 1970s, pioneers such as Jari Demeulemeester, general manager of the AB until 2011, launched the trailblazing annual Dutch-language music festival Mallemunt, referring to its location at the Muntplein. After a break of a few years, the festival was started up again in 1990 under the new name of Boterhammen in het Park (Sandwiches in the Park), and still takes place every year in the Warande Park – though this year is an exception because of the Covid-19 crisis.