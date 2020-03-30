Athletes respond to postponement of Olympic Games

For some Belgian athletes, waiting a year for the next Summer Olympics may not be an option, while others will bide their time with training

Belgium’s athletes and sports bodies say they agree with the decision to postpone this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo as a result of the coronavirus. The games will now be held next year on the recommendation of the World Health Organization.

A survey by the Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee (BOIC) among athletes and federations showed that 75% supported the move. “The decision to postpone the Tokyo Games is a responsible one,” said Olav Spahl, elite sports director at the BOIC. “I’m also glad that they made the decision now and didn’t wait any longer. For a while our athletes have been living in uncertainty; now they can move forward, make plans and focus on their sport.”

Of course there is still disappointment among athletes. Hurdler Eline Berings (pictured) had hoped to end her career in Tokyo and will have to decide whether to retire now or keep going for another year.

“We had all been keeping this scenario in mind,” the 33-year-old told VRT. “But now that it has happened, it’s a real blow. We’ll need time to process the news. As long as there was a chance the Games would go ahead, we kept training, because that’s what we’ve been working on all these years. Our whole life, every minute of every day, was organised with the Olympics in mind.”