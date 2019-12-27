At Babbelonië conversation groups, practice makes perfect

People from all over the world – including locals – meet each week to share their own cultures and perfect their Dutch with native speakers

It’s not always easy for newcomers to mingle with and practise their Dutch with Flemish locals, but the Babbelonië conversation groups offer weekly opportunities to do so all over East Flanders. Non-native speakers have even made radio reports in Dutch, under the banner of Radio Babbelonië, which are now used as educational materials during the multicultural meetings.

Participants come from all round the world: Vietnam, Morocco, the Philippines, Turkey, Iraq… At a meeting of the Babbelonië conversation group in Sint-Niklaas, I quickly feel like I’m in a melting pot of cultures – but not in a linguistic sense. Non-native speakers come here voluntarily to speak only Dutch for two hours a week, with each other and with native speakers, thus improving their language skills while learning about different customs and getting to know Flemish society better.

Babbelonië is an extensive network, with 15 groups in 12 East Flemish towns. It was started in 2006 by the Flemish government’s agency for integration and civic integration and three local organisations of the socio-cultural education network Vormingplus. It’s financed by the city governments.

“You can talk here with people with different language levels, but it’s not all about speaking Dutch. The meetings help me to better understand how things work here and thus to integrate,” says Ruaa from Iraq, one of the participants at Sint-Niklaas. “I can also ask others here for help, the group really feels like a family by now.” For a while, Ruaa also regularly went to the local library with a Dutch-speaking participant, to practise reading in Dutch together.