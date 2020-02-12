Bar owner steals €51,000 from customers’ ‘savings boxes’

Yearly pay-out

Cafes have rules around the use of savings boxes, with regular pay-outs the norm so that not too much money builds up. Generally the pay-out is once a year.

There is also a weekly check of the boxes, where everyone with savings can come to ensure that what they put in the box is still there. Some volkscafes in fact deposit their customers’ money in a bank when it builds up into the hundreds or thousands.

There are few legal regulations around savings boxes, but some 15 years ago, it became a requirement that owners had to take a copy of their customers’ ID cards. The Netherlands also has a savings box system in its older cafes.

In any case, some people deposit thousands in these pub boxes. The bar De Meiboom in Ternat was housing €50,000 from only 30 customers. One of them had €5,000 in the pub, and another had €3,250. The daughter of the latter has engaged a lawyer to try to get the money back.

“What I did was not OK, but sometimes you find yourself in an emergency and are short on money, and you do stupid things,” said the owner of the pub in a letter that she sent to the customers with savings boxes. “I am going to do whatever it takes to pay back every last cent.”

Police in Ternat are investigating the theft.

Photo: A typical savings box in a neighbourhood café

©Courtesy VRT