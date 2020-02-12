Barry Callebaut wins Foreign Investment Trophy

Following a record year of inward investment in Flanders, four companies have been awarded a Foreign Investment Trophy

A company created through the merger of Flemish and French chocolate producers has won the Foreign Investment of the Year Trophy. Barry Callebaut was announced as the winner of the trophy that rewards significant foreign investment in the region the year before.

Flemish minister-president Jan Jambon awarded the trophy to Masha Vis-Mertens, vice-president of operations at Barry Callebaut, at a ceremony yesterday evening in Zaventem. The company emerged as the winner of the trophy following three rounds of voting by a professional jury, the general public and those present at the event.

The company was certainly the best known of the five nominees to the general public. Based in Zürich, Barry Callebaut is the result of a merger between Flemish chocolate producer Callebaut and French company Cacao Barry. It still operates under the Callebaut brand, both locally and abroad.

The Swiss company has released plans for the world’s largest chocolate warehouse, which will be built in Lokeren, East Flanders. It plans to move its European logistics site from Aalst to the new site.