Bars must shut at 23.00 in Brussels and Vilvoorde

In a new measure specific to the Capital-Region and to Vilvoorde, bars must close at 23.00

Bars in the Brussels-Capital Region must now close at 23.00. The decision was made at the weekend following a meeting of the region’s corona crisis cell with minister-president Rudi Vervoort.

In the face of quickly rising infection rates and hospitalisations, the regional and local governments want to act now to keep the situation from returning to what was seen last spring.

Restaurants and bars serving cooked food are not included in the measure. They can continue to remain open until 1.00, the time set at the federal level for catering services to close every evening. The situation in Brussels will be evaluated in three weeks, said Vervoort.

Brussels-City mayor Philippe Close fears that it will be difficult to get the cafe sector to respect the new measure, especially “as we are trying to put life back into our cities,” he said. “But the figures are there, today. We have a problem, and we must resolve it.”