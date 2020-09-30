Bars must shut at 23.00 in Brussels and Vilvoorde
In a new measure specific to the Capital-Region and to Vilvoorde, bars must close at 23.00
Facemasks required in some streets
In the face of quickly rising infection rates and hospitalisations, the regional and local governments want to act now to keep the situation from returning to what was seen last spring.
Restaurants and bars serving cooked food are not included in the measure. They can continue to remain open until 1.00, the time set at the federal level for catering services to close every evening. The situation in Brussels will be evaluated in three weeks, said Vervoort.
Brussels-City mayor Philippe Close fears that it will be difficult to get the cafe sector to respect the new measure, especially “as we are trying to put life back into our cities,” he said. “But the figures are there, today. We have a problem, and we must resolve it.”
Flemish Brabant on alert
Brussels’ 19 city councils have been told that they can take additional measures based on the situation in their own municipalities. So far Saint-Josse has decided to close swimming pools, fitness clubs, youth clubs and libraries for a month.
The governor of Flemish Brabant has asked mayors in the 19 municipalities that surround Brussels to consider shutting their bars down at 23.00 as well. Governor Jan Spooren (N-VA) is concerned that Brussels bar-goers will just cross the border into Flemish Brabant to be able to stay a bit later.
Bars in the rest of Belgium may stay open until 1.00 under the current federal guidelines. Spooren made it clear that if municipalities choose to follow Brussels example that they should follow it all the way, not altering anything, in order to avoid confusion. Vilvoorde had already made the decision to shut down its bars at 23.00.
Photo ©Hatim Kaghat/BELGA