A Belgian first: Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui nominated for Tony Award
The artistic leader of Ballet Vlaanderen is the first Belgian in history to be nominated for the prestigious American awards for stage productions
On Broadway
Cherkaoui was nominated for his choreography in Jagged Little Pill, a musical based on the 1995 album of the same name by Alanis Morissette. The musical first premiered at the famous American Repertory Theatre in Massachusetts in 2018 and hit Broadway last year.
Jagged Little Pill features all of the songs from the album, including two new ones written by Morissette. Cherkaoui choreographed the musical, which is the story of a mother trying to keep up the appearance of a perfect family, while, behind the scenes, she is addicted to pain killers, has a troubled marriage and does not know what is going on in her children’s lives.
Jagged Little Pill pulled down the most Tony Award nominations this year with 15
“What I loved about this project was the content of the story, the content of the music, the diversity of the cast, the concept of speaking about very difficult issues with humour and at the same time being poignant when necessary – not shying away from addressing things that are very difficult to discuss,” Cherkaoui told The New York Times. “There’s something quite bold about it.”
Cherkaoui is the artistic leader of Ballet Vlaanderen and runs his own dance company, Eastman. He regularly works on collaborations around the world, known for his ability to work between genres and to bridge them.
He has choreographed videos for Beyoncé as well as worked in film. He is currently in Italy developing the choreography for British film director Joe Wright’s new production Cyrano.
“Coming from a contemporary dance world that’s more like theatre dance,” he said, “I am quite excited every time there’s something really being spoken that will create, maybe, a shift in peoples’ way of thinking.”
Cherkaoui is the first Belgian to ever be nominated for a Tony Award, the most prestigious prize for theatre and musical productions in the US. Nominations are usually announced in the spring, with the award ceremony taking place in June. Due to the corona crisis, this year’s ceremony will be held online, and the date is as yet unannounced.
Photos, from top: Courtesy Eastman/Facebook, ©Matthew Murphy/NPR