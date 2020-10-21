A Belgian first: Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui nominated for Tony Award

“What I loved about this project was the content of the story, the content of the music, the diversity of the cast, the concept of speaking about very difficult issues with humour and at the same time being poignant when necessary – not shying away from addressing things that are very difficult to discuss,” Cherkaoui told The New York Times. “There’s something quite bold about it.”

Cherkaoui is the artistic leader of Ballet Vlaanderen and runs his own dance company, Eastman. He regularly works on collaborations around the world, known for his ability to work between genres and to bridge them.

He has choreographed videos for Beyoncé as well as worked in film. He is currently in Italy developing the choreography for British film director Joe Wright’s new production Cyrano.

“Coming from a contemporary dance world that’s more like theatre dance,” he said, “I am quite excited every time there’s something really being spoken that will create, maybe, a shift in peoples’ way of thinking.”

Cherkaoui is the first Belgian to ever be nominated for a Tony Award, the most prestigious prize for theatre and musical productions in the US. Nominations are usually announced in the spring, with the award ceremony taking place in June. Due to the corona crisis, this year’s ceremony will be held online, and the date is as yet unannounced.

Photos, from top: Courtesy Eastman/Facebook, ©Matthew Murphy/NPR