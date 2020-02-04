Belgians in quarantine following flight from Wuhan

Belgians who have been repatriated from the Chinese city of Wuhan are in quarantine to prevent any possible spread of the coronavirus

Nine Belgians have been repatriated from the Chinese city of Wuhan following the coronavirus outbreak and will spend a fortnight under medical surveillance. The travellers landed at Melsbroek air base on Sunday night.

The locals were among a group of 44 people of various nationalities who were flown back to Europe on Sunday, landing first in Istres, France. None of the passengers shows any symptoms of infection.

The Belgians were taken by bus to Queen Astrid Military Hospital in Brussels (pictured), where they will spend two weeks in quarantine. No outside visits will be allowed, and all attending medical staff must wear a mask.