Belgium ‘breached human rights’ in nursing homes, says Amnesty

As more and more peronnel fell ill, an already understaffed sector became a disaster zone, says Amnesty. Residents were left in their pyjamas for days without proper hygeinic care and even, in the worst cases, without regular meals. Many residents became dehydrated.

In at least two instances that Amnesty was able to confirm, neglect led to death. One man told the organisation that he called his mother’s rest home every day. “Every time, they were very positive. ‘She is in her room, she has eaten, she is relaxed.’ When visiting was again allowed, I went into her room, and she was laying there half dead, emaciated. I called a doctor, and he said that she was completely dehydrated and that her sodium level was dangerously high. She hadn’t had water for at least 10 days.”

The 83-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she was diagnosed with phlebitis – inflammation of the veins – in both legs. It was brought on by dehydration. This can often be corrected by surgery, but in this case it was too late. The woman died two days later.

A nursing home worker told her son: “My colleague is sick, and I was alone here with 20 people.”