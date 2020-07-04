Belgium is European leader in coronavirus innovations

An international report has ranked Belgium the top country in Europe for innovation relating to the coronavirus – and fourth in the world

An international report has ranked Belgium the top country in Europe for innovation relating to the coronavirus, and fourth in the world. Start-ups in Antwerp, Brussels, Ghent and Leuven were singled out for praise in the report for their response to the crisis.

The COVID-19 Innovation Report, compiled by the UNAIDS Health Innovation Exchange and the business research centre StartupBlink, ranks 32 countries and 80 cities. Globally, Belgium is behind only the US, Canada and Israel. In the city ranking, Antwerp was 12th, Brussels 18th, Ghent 30th and Leuven 51st.

“Some cities that have been badly hit by the pandemic – New York, Milan, Brussels and Barcelona – have been over-performing in the charts,” the report said. “This is counterintuitive, since these cities faced a major crisis, but still managed to excel and innovate. We have been particularly impressed by the success of Belgium, Switzerland, Estonia, Italy and Ireland, where local entrepreneurs mobilised in the face of the pandemic.”