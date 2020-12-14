Belgium ‘as ready as possible’ for a no-deal Brexit, says minister
While tens of thousands of jobs could be lost to a no-deal Brexit, the country is ready for legal and administrative developments
Deadline looming
The deadline for a deal between the UK and the European Union is looming as the former is set to leave the latter by 31 December. A meeting last week brought together officials from police zones, the customs authorities, Flemish and Walloon administrations as well as provincial governors.
“Businesses will be required to complete additional forms related to customs obligations,” said Verlinden (pictured). “It is expected that there will be co-operation between the police and customs. Whether or not we will have an agreement with the United Kingdom depends on the negotiations, but everything is planned.”
There is a European fund of €5 billion, but we have to wait to see which sectors in the region will be hit the hardest
With regard to the necessary documents for those who wish to travel to or from the UK, the negotiations currently under way will provide the final clarification. The meeting set out various scenarios based on these negotiations, with contingency plans developed by the crisis centre.
Whatever happens, companies exporting to the UK will face additional administrative obligations. The details of these obligations will effectively determine how complicated these new administrative requirements will be.
Flemish minister-president Jan Jambon (N-VA) is hoping for a deal that will protect jobs in Flanders. “A no-deal Brexit could cost Flanders 28,000 jobs, and that’s on top of the corona crisis,” he said on Radio 1. “That will take a terrible toll on us.”
The government of Flanders has been coaching local businesses for years on how to weather Brexit, though a health crisis was not figured into the effects it would have on the region. “There is a European fund of €5 billion,” for members states, said Jambon. “But we have to wait to see which sectors in the region will be hit the hardest.”
Photo ©Laurie Dieffembacq/BELGA