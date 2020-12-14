Belgium ‘as ready as possible’ for a no-deal Brexit, says minister

There is a European fund of €5 billion, but we have to wait to see which sectors in the region will be hit the hardest

With regard to the necessary documents for those who wish to travel to or from the UK, the negotiations currently under way will provide the final clarification. The meeting set out various scenarios based on these negotiations, with contingency plans developed by the crisis centre.

Whatever happens, companies exporting to the UK will face additional administrative obligations. The details of these obligations will effectively determine how complicated these new administrative requirements will be.

Flemish minister-president Jan Jambon (N-VA) is hoping for a deal that will protect jobs in Flanders. “A no-deal Brexit could cost Flanders 28,000 jobs, and that’s on top of the corona crisis,” he said on Radio 1. “That will take a terrible toll on us.”

The government of Flanders has been coaching local businesses for years on how to weather Brexit, though a health crisis was not figured into the effects it would have on the region. “There is a European fund of €5 billion,” for members states, said Jambon. “But we have to wait to see which sectors in the region will be hit the hardest.”

