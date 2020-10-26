Best chocolatier in Flanders is Olivier Willems of Ostend

The owners of Goût Fou were praised not only for their revamped classics but for the look of their shop ©Made in Oost-Vlaanderen

Niels Segers and Justine Lanoo met when Lanoo gave a demo at the academy where Segers was studying to become a chocolatier, and they set up Goût Fou together this year. They take inspiration from classic desserts such as Sachertorte and lemon meringue and transform them into chocolate bars.

“We are very happy with the recognition,” Lanoo told Het Nieuwsblad. “We didn’t expect to be in the Gault&Millau guide so soon, but it’s nice to see that their experts appreciate what we make.”

“We were surprised not only by the beautiful boutique with workshop,” the jury said, “but also by the level of quality offered by this young couple. They are looking at famous classics from a new perspective.”

The best chocolatier in the Brussels region, according to the guide, is veteran Laurent Gerbaud, while Benoit Nihant of Awans takes the title in Wallonia. This is the fifth edition of the guide, which this year lists 97 chocolatiers in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Photo top ©Olivier Willems/Facebook