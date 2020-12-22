The best of Flanders Today: Some of our favourite stories of the past 13 years

Flanders Today is coming to an end, so we thought we’d take a trip down memory lane and share some of our best and brightest moments

Flanders Today will cease publication on 31 December. We have spent 13 great years serving the international community inside and outside of Belgium.

The foreign affairs department in the government of Flanders has decided to end the contract with Ackroyd Publications to publish Flanders Today. We find this a very unfortunate decision, especially as so much of what we have published was not available in English anywhere else.

Here are a few of our favourite stories from the past 13 years – the stories that amazed us, touched us or otherwise made us realise, once again, that this tiny region is so hugely rich in history, diversity, culture and innovation.

The goat-riders of Limburg: In 18th-century Flanders, rural farmers were convinced that satanic gangs flew through the air on the backs of goats, trampling the populace and drinking potions to secure a pact with the devil. Stemming from thieves who would threaten to burn farms to the ground, the belief led to Flanders’ own version of witch trials.

Roma at school: Sometimes a journalist would come back from an assignment with a story that was so much richer than we imagined. What we thought would be a simple education article on how teachers integrate Roma children into the classroom (picture above) turned into a heart-warming story on travelling communities, parents’ dreams for their children and kids’ natural desire to learn.

Interview with Helmet Lotti: One of those faces expats are used to seeing everywhere but don’t really know much about, Helmet Lotti spoke candidly to our music journalist about being pigeon-holed and the struggle with choosing in which language to record.