‘Biscoff’ to replace ‘Speculoos’ on Lotus brand biscuits

The producer of the much-loved speculoos biscuits will use the term already featured on its packages around the world at home in Belgium

As early as next year, the Lotus company will stop using the name Speculoos on its famous biscuits, opting for the term on its international packaging: Biscoff.

The company – based in Kaprijke, East Flanders – intends to make its biscuits a global brand, which is why it has opted for the name Biscoff, with an international sound, CEO Jan Boone told De Tijd. The company’s famous speculoos-based spread will also take on this name.

Today, Lotus Speculoos is only present on packaging in Belgium, the Netherlands and France. Elsewhere in the world, the product is sold under the name Biscoff, a contraction of the words biscuit and coffee. The Lotus boss now wants to introduced consistency, using the name everywhere. The name Speculoos will therefore disappear in Belgium and neighbouring countries.

The announcement led to much criticism on social media, with most Belgians lamenting the loss of the traditional name – a reference to the flavour of the biscuit itself. “Some people are disappointed, but a lot of people think it's nice too,” Boone said.

However, Speculoos will not disappear completely. In Belgium, the Netherlands and France, the words “original speculoos” will be added below the Biscoff brand, explained Boone.