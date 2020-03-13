Blood donation must continue, despite coronavirus

Red Cross Flanders’ blood donation centres will remain open as they are safe and blood is urgently needed, the organisation says

The Red Cross is urging people in Flanders keep on giving blood, despite measures to restrict social contacts because of the coronavirus. If people stop coming, blood supplies will run out very quickly.

“The message from the government that virtually all public events must cease could give the impression that there will be no more blood collection,” said Philippe Vandekerckhove, chief executive of Red Cross Flanders. “The opposite is true: we must mobilise our donors now so that they continue to give blood.”

It would be a disaster if the country were to run short of blood, he added, putting an additional strain on hospitals at a time when they are increasingly busy with coronavirus cases.

The Red Cross insisted that hand and cough hygiene are closely supervised at its donation centres, and one-metre separation between individuals strictly observed.