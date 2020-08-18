Bloom of sea sparkle creates orange streams in North Sea

Orange streaks off the south coast of Belgium had authorities worried until samples showed the colour was caused not by chemicals but by plankton

Should you see Flanders’ beaches turning a bit orange over the next few days, don’t get your eyes checked: It’s just the sea sparkle washing ashore. A bloom of the marine plankton Noctiluca scintillans was discovered off the coast of De Panne at the weekend.

The plankton is commonly known as the sea sparkle because of the luminescent glow a bloom of them gives off in the dark. But during the day, blooms of the microscopic beast are a green or orange colour, depending on the sea.

It was a citizen in a sailboat who first saw the orange bloom about 18 kilometres off the coast between De Panne and Koksijde and reported it to authorities. There was concern at first that it could have been a chemical spill because of the colour.