Blue Deal to restore wetland and boost water resilience

The Flemish government is making €75 million available for a “Blue Deal” to tackle drought. A series of actions – including buffer basins and circular water use – will address the issue and increase the region's water resilience.

Belgium is among the worst-affected countries in Europe for water scarcity. Because of the density of its population and the presence of industry and agriculture, it suffers more than much hotter regions such as the south of Spain. Parts of Flemish Brabant recently faced a lack of tap water because consumption was too high and reserves were not replenished quickly enough.

To tackle these problems, environment minister Zuhal Demir has announced an initial investment of €75 million, which will be supplemented in the autumn. The Blue Deal is made up of more than 70 actions: they include introducing more wetlands, securing commitments from industry and agriculture, and establishing local drought plans. A taskforce of scientists will also examine the issues.

“There has been a lot of drought in recent years, which has consequences for agriculture and horticulture,” Demir said. “In addition, it also entails risks for our water-sensitive industry. Water is a scarce commodity that we must treat with care.”