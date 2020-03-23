Borders shut as coronavirus death toll in Belgium reaches 75

Recreational areas closed

Provincial recreational domains have also closed in Belgium, which came as a surprise to walkers, joggers and cyclists at the weekend. Places like Puyenbroeck in East Flanders, Bulskampveld in West Flanders and De Schorre in Antwerp province are closed to outdoor enthusiasts as there were too many people showing up.

Many other parks and nature areas are open, but there has been some confusion as to whether people are allowed to drive to such places to walk, jog or cycle. While police were telling people at recreational domains at the weekend that they may not drive to any location to get some exercise, some ministers have said that people may drive as long as it’s “in the neighbourhood”.

Our advice: Exit the house to walk or jog on foot and leave the car at home. Or do a cycle tour instead, which will get you further out of the city than walking. Or cycle to your walking destination. All are forms of exercise and so allowed under the regulations.

If you really must drive, try to keep it to 10 minutes or less and do not enter any recreation areas that are closed. These places are closed even to local residents. Police have roped off parking areas to make it clear to visitors that the domain is closed.

Whatever you choose to do, make sure that you keep a 1.5-metre distance from other people at all times. Whether outside or inside, that rule is standard.