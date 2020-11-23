Bpost can’t keep up with surge in package deliveries

Authorities are concerned about Bpost’s response to a massive increase in online shipping – asking customers to collect them at pick-up points

Federal minister Petra De Sutter, in charge of state-owned enterprises, has asked Bpost to reconsider its decision to ask some customers to pick up parcels rather than deliver them to their doors.

Due to a dramatic increase in online shopping, Bpost announced that it was impossible to deliver all the packages and is asking some of its customers to collect them at pick-up points. The temporary measure would cover 5% of the more than half a million parcels Bpost is currently delivering daily. The remaining 95% of packages are still delivered to homes.

“I understand the concerns that followed this announcement,” said De Sutter. “I consulted Bpost and asked them to look into this.”

The minister notes, however, the exceptional working circumstances of the postal service. “Normally they deliver 270,000 packages a day, now it’s almost 600,000,” she said. “They have already recruited an additional 2,000 people. Employees are working tirelessly. The company is looking for ways to continue, and we can appreciate that.”