Breakthrough neutrino experiment led by VUB professor

To detect neutrinos with higher energies, experiments have been conducted into the radio signals that neutrinos give off during a collision. For De Vries’s experiment, researchers at the Slac National Accelerator Laboratory in California fired a beam of high-energy electrons at a plastic target. It succeeded in imitating the particle track left by a neutrino during a collision in the Antarctic ice.

While one antenna fired radio radiation at the target, other antennas were used to keep watch. And indeed, the other antennas were able to detect the particle trail. This proves that radar technology can be used in the search for cosmic neutrinos. The findings have been published in the Physical Review Letters.

“We have shown that the principle works,” said de Vries, who is leading the team in California together with Dr Steven Prohira of Ohio State University. “The trace left by a high-energy neutrino will obviously be different from the trace measured during this experiment, but based on our simulations, we think we will be able to detect it if we send a more powerful radar wave into the ice.”

Next year, the team hopes to build a rig to test the radar method in Antarctica, as a stepping stone to creating a detector that can measure actual particle tracks. “The kind of neutrinos we will be able to detect with radar technology will tell us more about the extremely energetic astronomical phenomena in our universe,” says de Vries, who is part of VUB’s Elementary Particle Physics lab. “This may even bring new physics to light.”

Photo: Girolamo Sferrazza Papa/iStock/Getty Images Plus