Breakthrough in Parkinson’s disease research at KU Leuven

The role of a gene known to cause Parkinson’s disease has been discovered by researchers at KU Leuven, a crucial step forward in Parkinson’s research

Biomedical scientists at KU Leuven have discovered how a defect in a specific gene works to cause Parkinson’s Disease. A defect in the ATP13A2 gene was known to be one of the causes of the disease, but it was previously not known how.

KU Leuven researchers have now discovered the gene’s function in the cell, explaining how the defect can cause Parkinson’s. Their findings have just been published in Nature.

With more than six million patients around the world, Parkinson’s disease is one of the most common neurodegenerative disorders. Some 20 genetic defects have been linked to the disease, but scientists have yet to figure out the functions involved in several of these.

It turns out that the defect in the ATP13A2 gene causes cell death by disrupting the cellular transport of polyamines. When this happens in the part of the brain that controls body movement, it can lead to Parkinson’s.