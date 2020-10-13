Brexit taskforce allocates extra €83 million to support Flemish businesses

The smallest companies are not always aware of what Brexit might mean for them

The plans announced yesterday will see €50 million awarded to the Agency for Innovation & Entrepreneurship to support businesses that can no longer trade with the UK under the new conditions.

The help will focus on innovation, internal reorganisation and changes in business strategy. “These companies will have to adapt their production processes, and can use this support to do so,” Crevits said.

The remaining €33 million will be used to support exports. “We want to use this money to help companies develop new sales markets,” said Crevits.

Jan Jambon, the minister-president of Flanders, used the meeting to reiterate the need for small and medium sized enterprises to prepare for Brexit. “The smallest companies are not always aware of what Brexit might mean for them,” he said. “There is a lot of information available, and companies can contact the relevant agencies to see how best to deal with it.”

Photo courtesy Fevia