Bruges closes archaeology museum, re-houses collection

Low visitor numbers and a need to modernise have prompted a new approach to showing off the city’s ancient past

Bruges has decided to close its archaeology museum and move part of the collection down the street to the newly renovated Gruuthuse Museum. The Archeological Museum has already been shut for several months this year because of coronavirus restrictions. When other museums in Bruges tentatively reopened in May, its doors remained closed. Now its closure has become definitive.

While low visitor numbers are suspected to be behind the decision, the city is pitching the closure as a change in strategy for exhibiting its archaeological collection. “The building is not very suitable for changing presentations or initiatives that show different perspectives or new material from recent excavations,” a statement explained.

The move to the Gruuthuse Museum, due to take place during 2021, will allow more flexibility. “The collection will be on display in a beautifully renovated museum and will be seen by many more visitors,” culture city councillor Nico Blontrock told De Standaard.