Bruges to host UN’s World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism

“We want to show the world that this city offers countless eating opportunities,” said Flemish tourism minister Zuhal Demir. “Nowhere else in the world do you find so many Michelin stars in such a limited area, and nowhere in the world is the difference between haute cuisine and ‘ordinary’ gastronomy so negligible. We need to be more aware of that, and we have to make sure that the whole world knows it too.”

Some 500 delegates are expected to attend the conference, which takes place from 1-4 June. “We expect to exchange experiences and ideas about gastronomic tourism and find out how it can help preserve and promote local culture,” said Pololikashvili, “as well as how it can act as a catalyst for job creation and sustainable growth.”

To that end, the conference is expected to make an impact on the local sector. “Local companies and hotel and catering schools will have the opportunity to exchange experiences with stakeholders from the gastronomy sector from all over the world,” said chef Gert De Mangeleer of Bruges eatery L.E.S.S. “The sector will undoubtedly benefit from this.”

Photo: Michaël Dehaspe/VisitFlanders